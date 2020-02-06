What's Driving Sotera Health Co's Surprising 32% Stock Rally?

Sotera Health Co (SHC, Financial), with a current market capitalization of $4.53 billion, has witnessed a notable increase in its stock price. Over the past week, the stock has gained 1.45%, and over the last three months, it has surged by an impressive 32.39%. This performance is particularly striking considering the stock's valuation metrics. The current GF Value is pegged at $18.18, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued compared to its recent price of $15.98. This is a shift from three months ago when the GF Value was higher at $19.15, and the stock was considered a possible value trap.

Overview of Sotera Health Co

Sotera Health Co operates within the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, providing essential services such as sterilization, analytical lab testing, and advisory services. The company's business is segmented into Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs, each specializing in different aspects of healthcare and safety testing. These services are crucial for ensuring the safety of medical, pharmaceutical, and food products. Geographically, Sotera Health's operations span the United States, Canada, Europe, and other regions, highlighting its broad market presence.

1831696978531217408.png

Assessing Sotera Health's Profitability

Sotera Health Co's financial health appears robust when examining its profitability metrics. The company's Profitability Rank is 6/10. It boasts an Operating Margin of 28.24%, which is superior to 94.39% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.58% and Return on Assets (ROA) of 1.31% are commendable, standing better than 77.88% and 63.72% of industry counterparts, respectively. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 5.02% further underscores its efficient use of capital.

1831697015164268544.png

Growth Trajectory of Sotera Health

The company's growth metrics provide a mixed picture. With a Growth Rank of 5/10, Sotera Health shows moderate growth prospects. Its 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 2.50%, which is better than 41.75% of its industry peers. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is slightly higher at 3.90%. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 6.65%, and the EPS Growth Rate is projected at 7.24%, indicating potential for future earnings expansion.

1831697029567508480.png

Notable Shareholders

Among the notable investors in Sotera Health, Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest share with 3,379,014 shares, representing 1.19% of the company. Following him, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) owns 850,048 shares, accounting for 0.3%, and DME Capital Management, LP holds 300,110 shares, making up 0.11% of the shares.

Competitive Landscape

Sotera Health faces competition from several key players in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Neogen Corp (NEOG, Financial) with a market cap of $3.5 billion, Guardant Health Inc (GH, Financial) valued at $2.99 billion, and Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial) with a substantial market cap of $13.92 billion are among its top competitors. This competitive environment underscores the need for Sotera Health to continuously innovate and efficiently manage its resources to maintain and enhance its market position.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sotera Health Co's recent stock performance has been impressive, driven by solid profitability metrics and moderate growth prospects. The company's strategic position within the essential services of the healthcare sector provides a stable foundation for future growth. However, the competitive landscape and future market conditions will play crucial roles in shaping its trajectory. Investors should keep a close watch on these dynamics as they consider the potential of Sotera Health as a part of their investment portfolios.

