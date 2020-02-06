Uniti Group Inc (UNIT, Financial), a player in the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) sector, has demonstrated a remarkable stock performance recently. With a current market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a stock price of $5.11, Uniti has seen a significant uptick. Over the past week alone, the stock price has increased by 7.80%, and over the past three months, it has surged by an impressive 63.52%. According to GuruFocus, the current GF Value of $6.39 suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued, which contrasts sharply with its valuation three months ago as a possible value trap, where the GF Value was $7.94.

Overview of Uniti Group Inc

Uniti Group Inc operates a substantial fiber network in the Southeast U.S. and is on the verge of a strategic merger with Windstream. This merger will transform Uniti from a pure enterprise fiber leasing business to a more diversified telecom entity, relinquishing its REIT status. The combined entity will boast 217,000 route miles of fiber, reaching 4.3 million households and 150,000 commercial buildings. This expansion is set to diversify Uniti's revenue streams significantly, with a major shift towards residential telecom services.

Assessing Profitability

Uniti's financial health is reflected in its Profitability Rank of 6/10. The company's Operating Margin stands at 51.56%, which is superior to 49.79% of its peers in the industry. However, its Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.57%, which, while modest, still outperforms 24.27% of its competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 2.96% also surpasses 36.69% of its peers. Over the past decade, Uniti has been profitable for four years, showcasing its resilience in a competitive market.

Growth Trajectory and Challenges

Despite the promising aspects of profitability, Uniti's Growth Rank is relatively low at 3/10. The company has experienced a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of -2.50% and a 5-Year Rate of -4.40%. However, future projections are more optimistic, with an estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate of 2.82% over the next 3 to 5 years and an impressive EPS Growth Rate of 18.70% for the same period. These figures suggest potential for recovery and growth, albeit amidst some ongoing challenges.

Investor Interest and Market Position

Uniti's stock is held by notable investors including Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 3,397,592 shares, representing 1.39% of the company. Other significant holders include Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.18% and 0.16% of the shares, respectively. This investor interest from prominent market players underscores a level of confidence in Uniti's market strategy and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, Uniti stands out in terms of market capitalization and operational scale. Farmland Partners Inc (FPI, Financial) and Gladstone Land Corp (LAND, Financial) have market caps under $500 million, while Outfront Media Inc (OUT, Financial) has a significantly higher market cap of $2.82 billion. This positioning gives Uniti a unique leverage in terms of market reach and operational capabilities within the REIT sector.

Conclusion: Evaluating Uniti's Future Prospects

Uniti Group Inc's recent stock performance and strategic business transformations present a compelling case for potential investors. The company's shift towards a more diversified telecom portfolio, coupled with its robust fiber infrastructure, positions it well for future growth. While the growth metrics indicate some past challenges, the projected increase in revenue and EPS suggests a positive turnaround. Investors should consider the current modest undervaluation as a potential entry point, keeping an eye on the evolving industry dynamics and Uniti's strategic execution.

