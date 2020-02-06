Zoetis Inc (ZTS, Financial) has recently garnered significant attention from investors and financial analysts, thanks to its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $187.43, Zoetis Inc has experienced a modest daily gain of 0.05% and an impressive three-month increase of 6.84%. A detailed evaluation using the GF Score indicates that Zoetis Inc is poised for significant growth, making it a potentially lucrative investment.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These components are weighted differently to calculate a comprehensive score ranging from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Zoetis Inc boasts a GF Score of 97, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding Zoetis Inc's Business

Zoetis Inc, with a market cap of $84.91 billion and annual sales of $8.92 billion, leads the industry in animal health products, including anti-infectives, vaccines, and diagnostics. The company primarily serves the companion animal sector, which constitutes about 65% of its revenue, with the remainder coming from production animals. Originally a part of Pfizer, Zoetis Inc has established itself as a dominant player in the market.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Zoetis Inc's financial robustness is evident through its impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 13.68 and an Altman Z-Score of 8.25, indicating a strong buffer against financial distress. The company's strategic debt management is reflected in its Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.76, underscoring its prudent financial practices.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Zoetis Inc's profitability is highlighted by its increasing Operating Margin, which has consistently improved over the past five years. The company's Gross Margin also reflects its efficiency, with a steady rise over the same period. These margins, coupled with a solid Piotroski F-Score and a Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars, demonstrate Zoetis Inc's operational excellence and reliability.

Conclusion

Considering Zoetis Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's strong position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for reliable growth opportunities may find Zoetis Inc an attractive option.

For more insights into companies with strong GF Scores, visit our GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.