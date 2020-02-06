Casey's General Reports Mixed Q1 Results but Shows Strength in Key Areas

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Casey's General (CASY +5%) reported mixed Q1 results, falling slightly short of top-line estimates due to lighter inside same-store sales growth compared to the company's FY25 (Jan) forecast. The gas station and convenience store chain, primarily located in the Midwest, had been consistently outperforming earnings and sales estimates. Despite the underwhelming Q1 numbers, several positives emerged from the report.

  • CASY achieved double-digit earnings upside in Q1. Inside margins were 41.7%, slightly above the FY25 prediction of 41.2%. Fuel margins increased by 4.2 cents sequentially to 40.7 cents per gallon, surpassing the FY24 average of 39.5 cents per gallon.
  • Revenue grew by 5.9% to $4.1 billion. Same-store fuel gallons increased by 0.7%, aligning with the high end of the company's outlook of -1% to +1% for the year. However, inside comps were weaker at +2.3%, below the FY25 forecast of +3.0-5.0%.
  • Management noted during the Q4 conference call that inside comps were trending in-line with annual guidance, but traffic began to decline shortly after. Volatile discretionary spending among lower-income consumers and fewer significant lottery jackpots contributed to the lower foot traffic. Additionally, a one-time benefit adjustment related to the rewards program caused a 140 bp hit to comp growth, which was anticipated.
  • CASY is maintaining its FY25 targets for inside comps, fuel comps, and inside margins. These projections will be updated after the $1.145 billion acquisition of Fikes Wholesale is finalized. Management indicated that August inside and fuel comps are tracking within the annual outlook, suggesting a brief interruption in inside sales demand during Q1.

Although CASY's fiscal year started slower than previous years due to reduced spending by lower-income consumers and fewer compelling lottery jackpots, the Q1 report highlighted steady growth in prepared foods and dispensed beverages. Fuel comps remained strong despite moderating travel demand, showcasing the strategic location of CASY's stores. We remain positive on CASY's long-term potential.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.