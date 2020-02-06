What's Driving Roku Inc's Surprising 17% Stock Rally?

Roku Inc (ROKU, Financial), a prominent player in the media streaming technology sector, has experienced a notable stock price change recently. Over the past week, the company's stock price has declined by 0.60%, yet it has gained an impressive 17.05% over the past three months. Currently, Roku's stock is considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $86.85, compared to its current trading price of $67.45. This valuation marks a shift from three months ago when it was significantly undervalued.

Introduction to Roku Inc

Roku Inc operates within the Media - Diversified sector, providing innovative streaming services and devices. The company boasts over 80 million streaming households and delivered more than 100 billion streaming hours in 2023. As the leading streaming operating system in the US, Roku reaches over half of the broadband households. Its business model includes device sales, licensing, advertising, and fees from subscription streaming platforms. Roku's strategic positioning and diverse revenue streams make it a key player in the streaming industry.

Assessing Roku's Profitability

Roku's Profitability Rank stands at 4/10, indicating moderate profitability within its sector. The company's Operating Margin is currently at -15.94%, which shows improvement and is better than 21.77% of its peers. In terms of Return on Equity (ROE), Roku is at -20.70%, surpassing 19.18% of its competitors. The Return on Assets (ROA) at -11.82% and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at -42.80% also reflect Roku's challenging yet improving profitability metrics.

Growth Prospects of Roku

Roku's Growth Rank is high at 9/10, suggesting strong future potential. The company has demonstrated a consistent increase in revenue, with a 5-year rate of 29.50%, significantly better than 94.72% of its industry peers. Looking ahead, Roku is expected to grow its revenue by 13.03% over the next 3-5 years. Furthermore, the future EPS Growth Rate is projected at an impressive 78.59%, indicating potential for substantial earnings expansion.

Major Stakeholders in Roku

Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) is the top holder of Roku shares, possessing 12,716,432 shares, which accounts for 8.82% of the company. Other significant stakeholders include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio), holding 2.08% and 0.81% of the shares, respectively. These major holders' confidence in Roku underscores its strategic market position and growth prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Roku faces competition from companies like Paramount Global (PARA, Financial), Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR, Financial), and TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO, Financial), with market caps ranging from $7.43 billion to $9.5 billion. These competitors, closely aligned in market capitalization, highlight the competitive environment in which Roku operates.

Conclusion

Despite facing profitability challenges, Roku Inc maintains a competitive edge in the diversified media industry, supported by robust growth metrics and strategic partnerships. The company's strong growth prospects, coupled with strategic holder confidence, suggest potential for future value realization. As Roku continues to innovate and expand its market reach, it remains a noteworthy stock for investors to consider in the evolving media landscape.

