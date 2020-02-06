Why Tesla (TSLA) Stock Is Moving Today

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) stock has experienced notable movement this week. Shares surged over 4% yesterday and climbed another 5.58% today. Tesla stock is currently trading at $231.64, reflecting investor enthusiasm driven by significant updates in Tesla's core electric vehicle (EV) business.

The stock's rise today is tied to Tesla's announcement of a timeline for its full self-driving (FSD) rollout. CEO Elon Musk recently visited Tesla's engineering offices in California, sharing updates on social media about continuous software improvements to the FSD system. These enhancements, while still requiring driver interaction, will incrementally improve Tesla's autonomous capabilities.

Tesla also revealed plans to offer its latest FSD version to customers in Europe and China starting in the first quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approval. This strategic move is expected to significantly boost Tesla's revenue, as it taps into new markets with high demand for autonomous driving technology.

Investors are particularly excited about Tesla's planned robotaxi event on Oct. 10, where the company will provide more details about its ambitious autonomous driving goals. The clear software update timeline and potential new sales have further captured investors' attention today. While regulatory approvals in Europe and China are still pending, Tesla aims to overcome these challenges by the end of the year.

From a financial perspective, Tesla (TSLA, Financial) shows strong financial health with a current price of $231.64. The company has a market capitalization of $740.02 billion and a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 65.07. Despite three medium warning signs, including a low Piotroski F-Score of 3 and signs of slowed revenue growth, Tesla's financial strength remains robust, highlighted by an Altman Z-Score of 10.58.

In terms of valuation, Tesla's GF Value stands at $256.89, classifying the stock as modestly undervalued. To explore more about Tesla's valuation, visit GF Value. The company's strong financial strength is supported by a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 and a high equity-to-asset ratio of 0.59, indicating prudent financial management.

Moreover, Tesla's earnings per share (EPS) on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis is 3.56, and it has shown impressive revenue growth over the past few years, with a three-year revenue growth rate of 42%. The stock's volatility is relatively high with a beta of 1.77, reflecting the dynamic nature of the EV industry and Tesla's ongoing innovations.

Overall, Tesla Inc. (TSLA, Financial) continues to demonstrate strong performance and significant growth potential. Investors remain optimistic about the company's future prospects, particularly with its advancements in autonomous driving technology and strategic market expansions.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.