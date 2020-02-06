Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q3 Results: Strong Revenue Growth Driven by AI

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE, Financial) saw its stock drop 7% following its Q3 (July) results. While EPS showed solid but not massive upside, revenue impressed with a 10.1% year-over-year increase to $7.71 billion. This marks HPE's first double-digit revenue growth since Q1 of the last fiscal year, with sequential revenue growth in each segment. Q4 (October) guidance was in line, although the midpoint of revenue was above consensus.

  • HPE attributes its growth to a significant acceleration in AI systems revenue. Despite a dynamic macro environment, HPE demonstrated its ability to deliver results. Although some customers remain cautious, prioritizing mission-critical projects, HPE is optimistic about the recovery in enterprise demand, especially in North America.
  • The demand environment improved this quarter, with sequential and year-over-year order growth, though with geographic variations. North America, Asia Pacific, Japan, and India showed strong demand, while Europe and the Middle East lagged. HPE is aggressively pursuing opportunities in better market conditions.
  • HPE is well-positioned for the AI opportunity, with AI systems revenue growing approximately 40% sequentially. The company is winning deals with model builders and sovereigns and is also addressing enterprise AI demand. Customer response to its Private Cloud AI offering has been strong, which is expected to drive AI adoption in enterprises.
  • In traditional servers, HPE is seeing signs of recovery with increased demand and revenue. Networking results were solid, with improving sequential demand in WLAN, data center networking, and switching, along with continued growth in security and services. HPE remains optimistic heading into Q4.
  • Regarding its pending acquisition of Juniper Networks (JNPR, Financial), HPE is excited about expanding its networking business. The acquisition will accelerate its edge-to-cloud vision with a comprehensive networking IP stack. The deal is on track to close in late 2024 or early 2025.

Overall, the report had notable positives, such as the upside in EPS/revenue and solid guidance. However, there were concerns about client caution and geographic weaknesses, as well as a competitive AI server market. Analysts also raised questions about AI server margins during the Q&A, noting that AI now accounts for 30% of server revenue, up from 10% a year ago.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.