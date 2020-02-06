SCVL Stock Surges on Robust Back-to-School Sales

Shoe Carnival (SCVL, Financial) shares jumped 10.43% today, closing at $41.47, following the release of its second-quarter earnings report.

Shoe Carnival's earnings report was a mixed bag. While the company reported its highest second-quarter sales on record, driven by a robust Back-to-School shopping season, same-store sales did not meet expectations, leading to a revenue miss. Also, the company's full-year revenue guidance was less than stellar.

Despite the short-term challenges, Shoe Carnival (SCVL, Financial) remains optimistic about its long-term growth. The company aims to expand its store count to over 500 by 2028, up from the current 430 stores, demonstrating confidence in its growth strategy.

On the financial front, Shoe Carnival (SCVL, Financial) exhibits a strong profile with a Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 15.3 and a Price-to-Book (PB) ratio of 1.88. The company’s financial strength is emphasized by its strong Altman Z-score of 3.95 and a Beneish M-Score of -1.88, indicating it is unlikely involved in financial manipulation.

However, revenue growth has slowed down, as indicated by the medium warning sign in the company's financials. This is coupled with a total asset growth outpacing revenue growth, which may point to potential inefficiencies. Over the past year, revenue growth was -1.7%, highlighting short-term challenges.

For investors looking at valuation, Shoe Carnival (SCVL, Financial) appears to be "Significantly Overvalued" based on its GF Value of $26.77. For a detailed valuation analysis, you can check the GF Value page.

The stock’s market cap stands at $1,126.12 million, with a forward Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 15.16, indicating the market has priced in the company’s future growth prospects. This is further supported by a healthy dividend growth rate of 25.2% over the past five years, suggesting a shareholder-friendly approach.

Overall, while there are some short-term headwinds, the company's strong financial footing and ambitious expansion plans could make Shoe Carnival (SCVL, Financial) an interesting play for long-term investors.