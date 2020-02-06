Why Movado (MOV) Stock is Down Today

Shares of Movado (MOV, Financial) fell 14.46% following a disappointing earnings report. The stock is now priced at $19.315, underlining investor dissatisfaction with the latest financial figures.

Movado Group Inc, a renowned designer and marketer of fine watches, saw its stock tumble after reporting second-quarter earnings that did not meet analysts' expectations. Despite exceeding revenue expectations, Movado's earnings per share (EPS) missed estimates. Additionally, the company lowered its full-year revenue guidance, indicating a challenging consumer spending environment and increased expenses to support future growth.

On the financial front, Movado (MOV, Financial) presents a mixed picture. The company's current price of $19.315, compared to the GF Value of $29.90, signals that the stock is significantly undervalued according to GF Value. Movado's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 10.79, which is lower than the industry median, suggesting potential for growth relative to its earnings.

One of the strong points for Movado (MOV, Financial) is its financial strength. The company boasts a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.34, indicating strong liquidity. The Altman Z-Score of 3.86 also supports the view that the company is financially healthy and less likely to face bankruptcy.

The company's dividend yield is another highlight, currently standing at 7.24%, which is close to its three-year high. However, there are concerns about the sustainability of this dividend, given the high payout ratio of 77%. While Movado's operating margin is expanding, the EPS and revenue have shown a declining trend, with earnings growth one year at -51.9% and revenue per share in decline over the past 12 months.

In terms of valuation metrics, Movado (MOV, Financial) has a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.86 and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.67, both of which are close to their three-year lows. These valuation ratios suggest that the stock is currently trading at a relatively low price compared to its book value and sales, potentially offering a buying opportunity for value investors.

However, the stock has significant headwinds. Movado (MOV, Financial) faces a challenging consumer spending environment, which is likely to impact its future earnings and revenue growth. Furthermore, the company has been selling off its insiders, with recent insider selling transactions and no insider buying over the past three months, indicating a lack of confidence in the stock's near-term performance.

In conclusion, while Movado (MOV, Financial) demonstrates strong financial health and offers a compelling dividend yield, its recent financial performance and lowered revenue guidance present significant challenges. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering this stock for their portfolio.