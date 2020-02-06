Toro (TTC) Stock Dips on Q2 Earnings Miss

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago

Shares of outdoor equipment company Toro (TTC, Financial) fell 10.99% after the company reported its second-quarter earnings.

Toro's revenue missed expectations, and its EPS fell short of Wall Street's estimates. Additionally, the company expects macroeconomic uncertainty to impact demand in some business segments. As a result, Toro provided a modest FY24 revenue growth forecast of 1%.

Currently trading at $81 per share, Toro (TTC, Financial) has faced significant challenges. Over the past week, the stock's performance has seen a sharp decline of 11.26%. The company has a market cap of approximately $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.02, which is relatively high compared to the industry average.

Despite the recent downturn, there are some positive indicators. For instance, Toro's Altman Z-Score of 4.93 suggests strong financial stability, and its Beneish M-Score of -2.17 indicates it is unlikely to be a manipulator. Moreover, the company's operating margin is expanding, which is generally a good sign for profitability.

On the flip side, there are several warning signs. The P/E ratio is close to its 10-year high, and the company's revenue per share has declined over the past 12 months. Insider selling is another red flag, with one insider selling 20,000 shares over the past three months without any insider buying.

Toro's GF Score is a robust 94, indicating that the stock is reasonably valued. According to the GF Value metric, the stock appears modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $101.66. However, its forward P/E ratio of 17.06 offers a more conservative view.

Toro's dividend growth is another bright spot, with a 10.7% growth rate over the past five years. The stock also provides a decent yield of 1.76%, supported by a payout ratio of 0.38.

While the short-term outlook remains uncertain due to macroeconomic factors, Toro’s strong financial health and modest undervaluation present a potentially attractive long-term investment opportunity.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.