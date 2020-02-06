CHPT Stock Drops After Disappointing Q2 Earnings

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago

Shares of EV charging solutions provider ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT, Financial) fell 17.46% after the company reported disappointing second-quarter earnings results, with both revenue and EPS missing analysts' expectations.

Revenue fell 28% year-over-year due to lower hardware sales. The weakness was primarily observed in the network charging systems segment. Additionally, the company faced delays in fleet deals due to permitting and construction challenges.

At its current price of $1.395, ChargePoint (CHPT, Financial) has experienced significant volatility. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.3 million and an enterprise value of $778.28 million. The Price-to-Book ratio stands at 2.15, which needs to be closely monitored given the company's financial health indicators.

One concerning factor is the company's Altman Z-Score of -2.15, indicating distress and potential bankruptcy risk within the next two years. Furthermore, its Piotroski F-Score is at a low 2, suggesting poor business operations. The company also faces a declining revenue per share over the past 12 months, and a hefty building up of inventory, potentially indicating difficulties in selling its goods.

Despite these red flags, ChargePoint's Beneish M-Score of -1.85 suggests that it is unlikely to be manipulating its financial results.

The GF Value analysis rates ChargePoint (CHPT, Financial) as a "Possible Value Trap," urging caution. Its current GF Value is estimated to be around $13.29, hinting at potential undervaluation. However, investors should consider the array of financial and operational challenges the company faces. For more information on the GF Value of CHPT, visit the GF Value page.

The stock's recent performance has been discouraging with a year-to-date decline of 38.68% and a 52-week low of $1.21, which is only slightly lower than its current price. The ongoing volatility, with a 1-week change of -22.85% and a 12-week change of -17.05%, raises additional concerns.

Investors should weigh these factors carefully. The financial indicators suggest that while there may be potential for upside if the company can overcome its operational hurdles, the risks remain substantial.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.