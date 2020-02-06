CHPT Stock Drops After Disappointing Q2 Earnings

Shares of EV charging solutions provider ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT, Financial) fell 17.46% after the company reported disappointing second-quarter earnings results, with both revenue and EPS missing analysts' expectations.

Revenue fell 28% year-over-year due to lower hardware sales. The weakness was primarily observed in the network charging systems segment. Additionally, the company faced delays in fleet deals due to permitting and construction challenges.

At its current price of $1.395, ChargePoint (CHPT, Financial) has experienced significant volatility. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.3 million and an enterprise value of $778.28 million. The Price-to-Book ratio stands at 2.15, which needs to be closely monitored given the company's financial health indicators.

One concerning factor is the company's Altman Z-Score of -2.15, indicating distress and potential bankruptcy risk within the next two years. Furthermore, its Piotroski F-Score is at a low 2, suggesting poor business operations. The company also faces a declining revenue per share over the past 12 months, and a hefty building up of inventory, potentially indicating difficulties in selling its goods.

Despite these red flags, ChargePoint's Beneish M-Score of -1.85 suggests that it is unlikely to be manipulating its financial results.

The GF Value analysis rates ChargePoint (CHPT, Financial) as a "Possible Value Trap," urging caution. Its current GF Value is estimated to be around $13.29, hinting at potential undervaluation. However, investors should consider the array of financial and operational challenges the company faces. For more information on the GF Value of CHPT, visit the GF Value page.

The stock's recent performance has been discouraging with a year-to-date decline of 38.68% and a 52-week low of $1.21, which is only slightly lower than its current price. The ongoing volatility, with a 1-week change of -22.85% and a 12-week change of -17.05%, raises additional concerns.

Investors should weigh these factors carefully. The financial indicators suggest that while there may be potential for upside if the company can overcome its operational hurdles, the risks remain substantial.