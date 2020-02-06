C3.ai (AI) Stock Dips on Weak Earnings and Lower Guidance

Shares of artificial intelligence software company C3.ai (AI, Financial) plummeted 12.06% today. This drop followed the company's announcement of second-quarter earnings results and full-year sales and adjusted operating income guidance, which fell short of Wall Street analysts' estimates.

Despite the widespread hype surrounding AI, the company's sales figures were lackluster, although revenue barely exceeded expectations. The market's negative reaction reflects the disappointment over these mixed yet weaker results.

Currently, C3.ai (AI, Financial) is priced at $20.235 with a market capitalization of $2.57 billion. The company's financial data reveal several warning signs, including a severe five-year decline in operating margins at an alarming rate of -26.6% per year. Additionally, the gross margin has been in a long-term decline, averaging a reduction of -3.1% annually.

On the brighter side, C3.ai (AI, Financial) exhibits strong financial health, boasting a robust Altman Z-Score of 9.69, indicating a low probability of bankruptcy. The Beneish M-Score of -3.61 suggests that the company is unlikely to be manipulating earnings. Moreover, the company's PS Ratio (Price-to-Sales) stands at 7.94, near a 1-year low, which may entice value investors.

GF Value analysis positions C3.ai (AI, Financial) as modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $28.52, offering a potential upside from its current price. The company’s strong balance sheet is underscored by its cash-to-debt ratio of 232.6, indicating sufficient liquidity to cover its obligations.

However, the company’s profitability metrics are concerning, with a net margin of -90.06% and an EBITDA margin of -98.4%. Additionally, the revenue per share and asset growth metrics indicate inefficiencies, as asset growth has consistently outpaced revenue growth, suggesting potential overextension.

Investors should also consider the insider activity, as there have been 1 insider selling transactions amounting to 3,005 shares over the past three months, with no insider purchases during this period. This may signal a lack of confidence from within the company.

Despite some strong financial indicators, C3.ai (AI, Financial) faces significant operational challenges. Potential investors should weigh these factors and remain cautious given the recent stock performance and underlying financial health.