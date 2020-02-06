C3.ai (AI) Stock Dips on Weak Earnings and Lower Guidance

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Shares of artificial intelligence software company C3.ai (AI, Financial) plummeted 12.06% today. This drop followed the company's announcement of second-quarter earnings results and full-year sales and adjusted operating income guidance, which fell short of Wall Street analysts' estimates.

Despite the widespread hype surrounding AI, the company's sales figures were lackluster, although revenue barely exceeded expectations. The market's negative reaction reflects the disappointment over these mixed yet weaker results.

Currently, C3.ai (AI, Financial) is priced at $20.235 with a market capitalization of $2.57 billion. The company's financial data reveal several warning signs, including a severe five-year decline in operating margins at an alarming rate of -26.6% per year. Additionally, the gross margin has been in a long-term decline, averaging a reduction of -3.1% annually.

On the brighter side, C3.ai (AI, Financial) exhibits strong financial health, boasting a robust Altman Z-Score of 9.69, indicating a low probability of bankruptcy. The Beneish M-Score of -3.61 suggests that the company is unlikely to be manipulating earnings. Moreover, the company's PS Ratio (Price-to-Sales) stands at 7.94, near a 1-year low, which may entice value investors.

GF Value analysis positions C3.ai (AI, Financial) as modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $28.52, offering a potential upside from its current price. The company’s strong balance sheet is underscored by its cash-to-debt ratio of 232.6, indicating sufficient liquidity to cover its obligations.

However, the company’s profitability metrics are concerning, with a net margin of -90.06% and an EBITDA margin of -98.4%. Additionally, the revenue per share and asset growth metrics indicate inefficiencies, as asset growth has consistently outpaced revenue growth, suggesting potential overextension.

Investors should also consider the insider activity, as there have been 1 insider selling transactions amounting to 3,005 shares over the past three months, with no insider purchases during this period. This may signal a lack of confidence from within the company.

Despite some strong financial indicators, C3.ai (AI, Financial) faces significant operational challenges. Potential investors should weigh these factors and remain cautious given the recent stock performance and underlying financial health.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.