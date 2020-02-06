FCEL Stock Surges After Second-Quarter Earnings Report

Shares of carbonate fuel cell technology developer FuelCell Energy (FCEL, Financial) jumped 4.06% after the company reported second-quarter earnings results.

FuelCell Energy exceeded analysts' revenue expectations. Both adjusted EBITDA and EPS met expectations. However, the company's backlog missed estimates. Despite this, the backlog grew 12% year-over-year, suggesting potential for future revenue growth. Additionally, FuelCell Energy shared promising updates about diversifying its offerings with opportunities from AI-driven data centers.

As of the latest data, FuelCell Energy (FCEL, Financial) is trading at $0.4277. The company has a market capitalization of $212.59 million and a price-to-book ratio of 0.31. Despite having five severe warning signs, including a deteriorating financial strength indicated by an Altman Z-Score of -1.68 (distress zone) and a Piotroski F-Score of 1 (low), there are some good signs. Notably, the stock price is close to a three-year low and has a favorable price-to-sales (P/S) ratio.

FuelCell Energy's GF Value is $2.33, indicating that the stock might be undervalued. For a more detailed valuation, visit the GF Value page of FuelCell Energy.

While the company has shown significant potential, including a 12% year-over-year increase in backlog and promising diversification efforts, it faces substantial financial challenges. Investors should exercise caution due to the severe warning signs, including poor business operation and possible financial result manipulation (Beneish M-Score).

Overall, FuelCell Energy presents a mixed picture. Its innovative technology and new market opportunities are promising, but financial vulnerabilities pose risks that should not be overlooked. Potential investors should weigh these factors carefully before making decisions regarding FCEL.

