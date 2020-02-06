GIII Stock Surges After Impressive Q2 Earnings Report

Shares of fashion conglomerate G-III (GIII, Financial) surged 23.08% in the morning session after the company reported strong second-quarter earnings results, surpassing analysts' expectations for EBITDA and EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII, Financial) saw its stock price rise to $30.82, signaling a renewed investor interest.

From a valuation perspective, G-III's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 8.07, which is relatively low compared to the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation. The company's price-to-book (P/B) ratio is at 0.91, and both the price and P/B ratios are close to their 1-year lows, suggesting that the stock might be trading at a discount.

The GF Value for G-III is calculated to be $27.57, categorizing the stock as "Modestly Overvalued" as per GuruFocus' GF Value metric. Notably, the stock shows a high Good Piotroski F-Score of 8, indicating a very healthy situation, and an Altman Z-Score of 3.38, suggesting strong financial strength.

G-III exhibits robust profitability metrics, with an operating margin of 9.3% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue growth over the past three years stands at 16.1%, outpacing the industry median of 8.7%. Furthermore, its revenue growth rate for the 52-week period is an impressive 59.9%, reflecting solid performance and market adaptation.

On the financial strength front, G-III boasts a Piotroski F-Score of 8, indicating a very healthy corporate financial situation. Additionally, its Beneish M-Score of -3.03 implies that the company is unlikely to be manipulating its financial results.

In terms of market dynamics, G-III's stock has experienced considerable volatility, with a 1-week price change of 18.05% and a 4-week price change of 29.15%. Despite these fluctuations, the stock has achieved a significant YTD price increase of 59.9%, highlighting its strong performance in the current market climate.

Overall, G-III (GIII, Financial) presents a compelling case for investors, given its strong financial health, undervalued status, and promising growth metrics. The recent earnings surprise further solidifies its position as a potentially lucrative investment opportunity.