On September 3, 2024, Director H Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 29,882 shares of the company.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a global professional services firm, assists clients in improving performance, complying with complex regulations, and reducing costs. The company delivers services to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including healthcare organizations, academic institutions, governmental entities, and medium and large corporations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,184 shares and has not made any purchases. The company has seen a total of 41 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc were trading at $109.48 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.899 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.23, which is above the industry median of 17.91.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, based on a GF Value of $107.15. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sell event might interest investors tracking insider behaviors or those researching the financial health and future prospects of Huron Consulting Group Inc.

