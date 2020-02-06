On September 4, 2024, Michael Alkire, President & CEO of Premier Inc (PINC, Financial), executed a sale of 19,362 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 578,143 shares of Premier Inc.

Premier Inc, a healthcare improvement company, unites an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. The company's integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services aim to improve patient outcomes while reducing costs.

Over the past year, Michael Alkire has sold a total of 58,133 shares of Premier Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 15 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Premier Inc were priced at $20.83 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $2.05 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.44, which is below the industry median of 23.62.

The GF Value of Premier Inc is $30.10, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status according to GuruFocus analysis.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics, particularly considering the company's current valuation relative to its GF Value.

