Director Frank Schwitter Acquires Shares of Heico Corp (HEI)

On September 3, 2024, Frank Schwitter, Director at Heico Corp (HEI, Financial), purchased 475 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,730 shares of Heico Corp.

Heico Corp is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company operates in two segments: Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $252.26, valuing the purchase at approximately $119,773.50. This acquisition has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, Frank Schwitter has been active in the market with respect to Heico Corp, purchasing a total of 475 shares and selling 950 shares. The overall insider transaction history for Heico Corp shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells over the past year.

Currently, Heico Corp holds a market cap of $30.23 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 73.87, which is above the industry median of 33.83 and also higher than the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Heico Corp is $269.70 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94 at the time of the insider's purchase.

This insider buy might indicate a positive outlook on the company's future performance, aligning with the GF Value assessment of the stock being fairly valued based on historical trading multiples, adjusted factors for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Investors and stakeholders in Heico Corp (HEI, Financial) may find this insider activity as a noteworthy element in their ongoing assessment of the company in the aerospace and defense sector.

