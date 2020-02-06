Glenn Sanford, CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 27,677 shares in the company on September 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 40,942,620 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $11.83 each.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. The company primarily provides residential real estate brokerage services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 677,677 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock of eXp World Holdings Inc was trading at $11.83 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.797 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $14.98, which suggests that eXp World Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider selling activity may be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock based on its current valuation and historical trading patterns.

