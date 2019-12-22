Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Dec. 20

The largest insider buys this week were for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Johnson & Johnson director bought 5,000 shares

Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares on Dec. 13 for an average price of $141.28. The share price has increased by 3.38% since then.

Johnson & Johnson is an American company that focuses on manufacturing medical devices, pharmaceutical products and consumer packaged goods. It is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the company was ranked number 37 on the 2018 Fortune 500 list by total revenue. The company has a market capitalization of $384.41 billion; as of Dec. 20, it traded at $146.06.

On Dec. 20, Johnson & Johnson announced an agreement to acquire the remaining stake in Verg Surgical Inc. following a successful strategic collaboration with Verily. The new acquisition will strengthen Johnson and Johnson’s digital surgery portfolio. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020, subject to antitrust clearance and customary closing conditions. The financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Energy Transfer director bought 100,000 shares

Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares on Dec. 17 for an average price of $12.79. The stock has gained 2.19% since then.

Energy Transfer is a natural gas and propane pipeline transport company. The company is part of the Fortune 500 and is the parent company of Dakota Access LLC. In October of 2018, the company’s name was changed to Energy Transfer LP after its merger with Energy Transfer Equity. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion; as of Dec. 20, it traded at $13.07.

On Dec. 5, Energy Transfer announced the completion of its merger with SemGroup Corp. The terms of agreement were approved by the holders of a majority of SemGroup’s outstanding stock at a meeting of shareholders on Dec. 4. Energy Transfer will issue approximately 57.6 million common units to SemGroup shareholders.

WPX Energy director bought 10,000 shares

Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares on Dec. 16 for an average price of $11.31. The price of the stock has increased by 17.6% since then.

WPX Energy is an American petroleum company that focuses on hydrocarbon exploration. All of the company’s current assets are either in the Williston Basin or the Permian Basin. The company’s average production was 133 barrels of oil equivalent per day during 2018. It has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion; as of Dec. 20, it traded at $13.30.

On Dec. 16, WPX Energy announced it will purchase Felix Energy for a value of $2.5 billion. Felix Energy is a Delaware Basin operator that has approximately 1,500 gross undeveloped locations with expected production of 60 million barrels of oil equivalent per day at the time of the anticipated closing. WPX Energy also intends to implement a dividend post-closing, targeting approximately 10 cents per share on an annualized basis.

JBG SMITH Properties director bought 10,000 shares

Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares on Dec. 13 for an average price of $38.65. The stock has risen 2.9% since then.

JBG SMITH Properties is an American real estate investment trust that owns 62 properties with nine additional properties under construction. All of the company’s properties are located in the Washington metropolitan area, predominantly in the Beltway. The company is also a component of the S&P 400. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion; as of Dec. 20, it traded at $39.77.

On Dec. 16, JBG SMITH Properties announced the company’s board of trustees declared a quarterly dividend of 22.5 cents per common share at an indicated annual dividend of 90 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on Jan. 8, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 27.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

