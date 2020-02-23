Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these are the largest CEO buys during the past week.

Tesla

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and 10% Owner Elon Musk bought 13,037 shares on Feb. 14 at a price of $767.00. The price of the stock has increased by 17.47% since.

Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy and electric vehicle company. It went public in 2010.

The company has a market cap of $166.13 billion. Its shares traded at $901.00 as of Feb. 21.

Net income was $105 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $140 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares on Feb. 18 at a price of $842.22. The price of the stock has increased by 6.98% since.

Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison bought 1,250 shares on Feb. 14 at a price of $767. The price of the stock has increased by 17.47% since.

President of Automotive Operations Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,500 shares on Feb. 3 at a price of $712.72. The price of the stock has increased by 26.42% since.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) President and CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares on Feb. 18 at a price of $83.13. The price of the stock has increased by 6.8% since.

Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to midsize boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return.

The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion. Its shares traded at $88.78 with a price-earnings ratio of 286.39 as of Feb. 21.

Fourth quarter 2019 net income was $22.5 million compared to a loss of $151.3 million for the comparable period of 2018.

Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares on Feb. 20 at a price of $87.67. The price of the stock has increased by 1.27% since.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner Phillip Frost bought 100,000 shares on Feb. 14 at a price of $1.57. The price of the stock has increased by 3.82% since.

OPKO Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, a global supply-chain operation and holding company and a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion. Its shares traded at $1.63 as of Feb. 21.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $62.01 million compared to a net loss of $27.66 million in the prior-year quarter.

Frost also bought 50,000 shares on Jan. 31 at a price of $1.44; 50,000 shares on Feb. 6 at a price of $1.53; 14,239 shares on Feb. 11 at a price of $1.59; and 100,000 shares on Feb. 13 at a price of $1.58. The price of the stock has increased by 3.16% since.

Tractor Supply Co.

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ:TSCO) President and CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares on Feb. 14 at a price of $98.36. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations.

The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion. Its shares traded at $99.78 with a price-earnings ratio of 21.88 as of Feb. 21.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $144.2 million compared to net income of $136.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the complete list of stocks bought by their company CEOs, go to: CEO Buys.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here