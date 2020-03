Mario Gabelli Comments on Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp ( NYSE:NEM ) (4.8%) mines gold, copper, and silver, with a global presence that covers North and South America, Africa, and Australia. The company declared commercial production for three projects, and its board approved moving its Tanami Expansion 2 project into the execution phase.

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg