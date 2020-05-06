  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2399)

The Smead Value Fund Sells Aflac, Exits Cummins

Firm's largest sales of the 1st quarter

May 06, 2020 | About: AFL +0% WBA +0% CMI +0% NVR +0% PYPL +0% SBUX +0%

The Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.

Aflac

The firm trimmed the Aflac Inc. (AFL) position by 57.71%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.27%.

4dff2dd07ad086d135131c8988e83ee2.png

The company offers health and life insurance. It has a market cap of $25.77 billion and an enterprise value of $28.38 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.57% and return on assets of 1.95% are outperforming 58% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.61 is below the industry median of 2.4.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10% and Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

The guru's firm curbed its Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) holding by 53.89%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.07%.

6018c4556e32d6b1a201c81163c2bdb0.png

The owner of retail pharmacy stores has a market cap of $36.86 billion and an enterprise value of $77.53 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.58% and return on assets of 4.51% are outperforming 63% of companies in the healthcare providers and services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.02 is below the industry median of 0.56.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)’s Gotham Asset Management with 0.08%.

Cummins

The firm closed its position in Cummins Inc. (CMI), impacting the portfolio by -1.09%.

7c9704be151ae2650596db7e5f0c59e3.png

The manufacturer of diesel engines has a market cap of $22.69 billion and an enterprise value of $25.45 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.39% and return on assets of 10.51% are outperforming 90% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.53 is below the industry median of 0.92.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 1.87% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.26% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)’s Oakmark Fund with 1.13%.

NVR

The investment firm cut its position in NVR Inc. (NVR) by 10.96%. The trade had an impact of -0.78% on the portfolio.

3a051c7ed8e31d4721589bfc2b3922c9.png

The U.S. homebuilder has a market cap of $11.40 billion and an enterprise value of $10.94 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 38.83% and return on assets of 23.39% are outperforming 97% of companies in the homebuilding and construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.6 is above the industry median of 0.47.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.52% and Gayner with 0.24%.

PayPal

The firm cut its PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) position by 58.04%. The trade had an impact of -0.66% on the portfolio.

7fd775e3518c2b2a8ba1618f48fe6f05.png

The provider of electronic payment solutions has a market cap of $147 billion and an enterprise value of $141.36 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.36% and return on assets of 5.13% are outperforming 78% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.17 is outperforming 72% of competitors.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.60% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders inlcude Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

Starbucks

The firm reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 41.17%. The trade had an impact of -0.47% on the portfolio.

84e0d964cb97386c7611caad00d09957.png

The coffee and beverages chain has a market cap of $85.17 billion and an enterprise value of $105.46 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on assets of 15% outperforms 95% of other companies in the restaurants industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.12 is below the industry median of 0.38.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Pershing Square with 0.47% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons’ firm with 0.42% and Fisher’s firm with 0.28%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

