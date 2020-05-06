The Smead Value Fund Sells Aflac, Exits Cummins

The Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.

Aflac

The firm trimmed the Aflac Inc. (AFL) position by 57.71%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.27%.

The company offers health and life insurance. It has a market cap of $25.77 billion and an enterprise value of $28.38 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.57% and return on assets of 1.95% are outperforming 58% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.61 is below the industry median of 2.4.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10% and Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

The guru's firm curbed its Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) holding by 53.89%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.07%.

The owner of retail pharmacy stores has a market cap of $36.86 billion and an enterprise value of $77.53 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.58% and return on assets of 4.51% are outperforming 63% of companies in the healthcare providers and services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.02 is below the industry median of 0.56.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)’s Gotham Asset Management with 0.08%.

Cummins

The firm closed its position in Cummins Inc. (CMI), impacting the portfolio by -1.09%.

The manufacturer of diesel engines has a market cap of $22.69 billion and an enterprise value of $25.45 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.39% and return on assets of 10.51% are outperforming 90% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.53 is below the industry median of 0.92.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 1.87% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.26% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)’s Oakmark Fund with 1.13%.

NVR

The investment firm cut its position in NVR Inc. (NVR) by 10.96%. The trade had an impact of -0.78% on the portfolio.

The U.S. homebuilder has a market cap of $11.40 billion and an enterprise value of $10.94 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 38.83% and return on assets of 23.39% are outperforming 97% of companies in the homebuilding and construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.6 is above the industry median of 0.47.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.52% and Gayner with 0.24%.

PayPal

The firm cut its PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) position by 58.04%. The trade had an impact of -0.66% on the portfolio.

The provider of electronic payment solutions has a market cap of $147 billion and an enterprise value of $141.36 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.36% and return on assets of 5.13% are outperforming 78% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.17 is outperforming 72% of competitors.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.60% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders inlcude Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

Starbucks

The firm reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 41.17%. The trade had an impact of -0.47% on the portfolio.

The coffee and beverages chain has a market cap of $85.17 billion and an enterprise value of $105.46 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on assets of 15% outperforms 95% of other companies in the restaurants industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.12 is below the industry median of 0.38.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Pershing Square with 0.47% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons’ firm with 0.42% and Fisher’s firm with 0.28%.

