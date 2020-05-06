Stocks Close Mostly Lower Wednesday, Nasdaq Posts a Gain

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 23,664.64 on Wednesday with a loss of 218.45 points or -0.91%. The S&P 500 closed at 2,848.42 for a loss of 20.02 points or -0.70%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 8,854.39 for a gain of 45.27 points or 0.51%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 33.98 for a gain of 0.37 points or 1.10%.

Wednesday’s market movers

Stocks closed mostly lower with the ADP private sector employment report showing a decrease in payrolls of 20.236 million in April. Coronavirus cases increased to over 1,220,200. Meanwhile, states continued reopening plans. President Trump said the coronavirus task force would transition to a focus on reopening plans and support.

On the earnings calendar:

Square (SQ): Revenue of $1.38 billion increased 43.9% year over year and beat estimates by $80 million. A first-quarter GAAP loss of 24 cents missed estimates by 18 cents and a non-GAAP loss of 2 cents missed estimates by 15 cents.

PayPal (PYPL): Revenue of $4.62 billion increased 11.9% year over year and missed estimate by $100 million. First-quarter GAAP earnings of 7 cents per share missed estimates by 28 cents and non-GAAP EPS of 66 cents missed estimates by 8 cents.

Lyft (LYFT): Revenue of $955.71 million increased 23.2% year over year and beat estimates by $125.53 million. A first-quarter GAAP earnings loss of $1.31 beat estimates by 5 cents.

Peloton (PTON): Revenue of $524.6 million increased 65.6% year over year and beat estimates by $33.52 million. A third-quarter GAAP loss of 20 cents per share missed estimates by 1 cent.

Economic reports affecting market trading included the following:

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index increased 0.1%. The MBA’s average 30-year mortgage rate decreased to 3.4% from 3.43%.

ADP’s private sector employment report showed a decrease of 20.236 million payrolls in April following a decrease of 149,000 in March. The April report was slightly better than the estimated loss of 20.800 million.

The EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status report showed crude oil stock inventory increasing by 4.59 million barrels, following an increase of 8.991 million in the previous week.

In the S&P 500, technology led gains and utilities led losses. In the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the following stocks led losses and gains:

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) -4.14%

Travelers (NYSE:TRV) -3.38%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) -2.9%

Boeing (NYSE:BA) -2.9%

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) -2.25%

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) -2.11%

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) -2.08%

Nike (NYSE:NKE) +1.48%

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +1.33%

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) +0.96%

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) +0.86%

IBM (NYSE:IBM) +0.42%

Pfizer (PFE) +0.31%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,264.57 for a loss of 8.94 points or -0.70%. The S&P 600 closed at 729.41 for a loss of 9.30 points or -1.26%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 8,688.36 for a loss of 5.02 points or -0.06%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 6,108.80 for a loss of 164.11 points or -2.62%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,593.77 for a loss of 13.34 points or -0.83%; the S&P 100 at 1,313.03 for a loss of 5.66 points or -0.43%; the Nasdaq 100 at 8,984.86 for a gain of 54.24 points or 0.61%; the Russell 3000 at 1,647.92 for a loss of 10.69 points or -0.64%; the Russell 1000 at 1,568.03 for a loss of 9.99 points or -0.63%; the Wilshire 5000 at 28,810.94 for a loss of 185.20 points or -0.64%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 544.63 for a loss of 13.16 points or -2.36%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: