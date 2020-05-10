Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

The GEO Group

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Chairman and CEO George C. Zoley bought 250,000 shares on May 7 at a price of $11.31. The price of the stock has increased by 1.68% since then.

The GEO Group is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates multiple segments, including U.S. Corrections & Detection, GEO Care, International Services and Facility Construction and Design. The vast majority of GEO's revenue is derived from its U.S. Corrections & Detention segment, which focuses on leasing and operating correctional facilities. The GEO segment provides services to adult offenders and juveniles for non-residential treatment.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion. Its shares traded at $11.50 with a price-earnings ratio of 9.08 as of May 8.

First quarter 2020 net income was $25.2 million compared to $40.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.

AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director, CEO and chief investment officer Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares on May 6 at a price of $12.60. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 0.79%.

AGNC Investment is a real estate investment trust that invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The firm's asset portfolio is comprised of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association.

The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion. Its shares traded at $12.70 as of May 8.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $2.421 billion compared to net income of $265 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares on April 30 at a price of $12.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.55% since then.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Chairman and CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares on May 6 at a price of $158.42. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 1.63%.

Illinois Tool Works is a diversified global manufacturer that produces specialized industrial equipment, consumables and related services. The firm operates 87 global divisions through seven distinct operating segments: automotive OEM, construction products, food equipment, specialty products, test/measurement and electronics, polymers and fluids and welding.

The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion. Its shares traded at $161.01 with a price-earnings ratio of 20.90 as of May 8. Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $566 million compared to $597 million for the prior-year period.

Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares on May 6 at a price of $159.19. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since then.

Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE:ORCC) President and CEO Craig Packer bought 75,750 shares on May 7 at a price of $13.17. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 2.66%.

Owl Rock Capital is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Its capital is used by the portfolio companies to support growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, refinancings and/or recapitalizations. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by targeting investment opportunities with risk-adjusted returns.

The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion. Its shares traded at $12.82 with a price-earnings ratio of 9.02 as of May 8.

First quarter 2020 net investment income was $146.26 million compared to $96.01 million for the first quarter of 2019.

10% Owner Regents of The University of California sold 131,878 shares on May 5 at a price of $12.61; 143,000 shares on May 7 at a price of $13.15; and 145,000 shares on May 8 at a price of $13.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.84% since then.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO, Chairman 10% Owner Phillip Frost bought 400,000 shares on May 7 at a price of $2.08. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 0.96%.

OPKO Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, a global supply-chain operation and holding company and a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion. Its shares traded at $2.10 as of May 8.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $59.1 million compared with a net loss of $80.8 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Frost also bought 200,000 shares on April 15 at a price of $1.55; 25,000 shares on April 16 at a price of $1.63; and 325,000 shares on April 17 at a price of $1.66.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

