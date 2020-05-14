Tweedy Browne Sells Baidu, Berkshire Hathaway

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) Co. LLC sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.

Baidu

The firm cut the Baidu Inc. (BIDU) position by 16.65%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.23%.

The Chinese internet search engine has a market cap of $33.03 billion and an enterprise value of $23.80 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 1.27% and return on assets of 0.71% are outperforming 52% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.99 is below the industry median of 3.91.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 2.91% of outstanding shares, followed by Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)’s Causeway Capital Management with 1.91% and David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.08%.

Johnson & Johnson

The firm cut its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) position by 5.14%. The trade had an impact of -0.53% on the portfolio.

The healthcare company has a market cap of $387.89 billion and an enterprise value of $397.45 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 28.88% and return on assets of 11.13% are outperforming 86% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.7 is below the industry median of 0.92.

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.18% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11%.

Bank Of New York Mellon

The firm cut its Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) holding by 2.08%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.15%.

The global investment company has a market cap of $28.77 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. While the return on equity of 10.39% is outperforming the sector, return on assets of 1.15% is underperforming 57% of companies in the asset management industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 6.09 is above the industry median of 5.75.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 8.96% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Dodge & Cox with 5.24% and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.08%.

Verizon

The firm cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 16.03%, impacting the portfolio by -0.15%.

The developer of software for enterprise customers has a market cap of $68.9 billion and an enterprise value of $68.24 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 40.85% and return on assets of 13.02% are outperforming 89% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.55 is below the industry median of 2.24.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39% of outstanding shares, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11%.

MRC Global

The investment firm reduced its position in MRC Global Inc. (MRC) by 7.27%. The trade had an impact of -0.13% on the portfolio.

The distributor of a wide range of industrial products to the energy industry has a market cap of $364 million and an enterprise value of $1.41 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 0.59% and return on assets of 1.21% are outperforming 53% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is below the industry median of 0.36.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Browne with 4.10% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 1.15% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)’s Gotham Asset Management with 0.26%.

Berkshire Hathaway

The firm reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) by 0.96%. The trade had an impact of -0.12% on the portfolio.

The conglomerate has a market cap of $414 billion and an enterprise value of $479 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on assets of 1.29% and return on equity of 2.57% are underperforming 54% of other companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.41 is below the industry median of 2.39.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19% and Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

