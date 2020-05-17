Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

Zions Bancorp NA

Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Chairman and CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares on May 13 at a price of $26.43. The price of the stock has increased by 2.23% since then.

Zions Bancorp is a regional U.S. bank with nearly $70 billion in assets and core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the western and southwestern United States. Zions primarily focuses on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the majority of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion. Its shares traded at $27.02 with a price-earnings ratio of 8.43 as of May 15.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $14 million compared to $213 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Executive Vice President Scott A. Law sold 226 shares on May 5 at a price of $31.24. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 13.51%.

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) CEO Todd R. Pedersen bought 82,217 shares during the past week at the average price of $12.06.

Vivint Smart Home is a smart home technology company. Its smart home platform is comprised of its Smart Home Operating System; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software, Vivint Assist; internally developed smart devices; neutral ecosystem; and tech-enabled premium services, including consultative selling, professional installation and support. The company offers Home Security Systems, Wireless Security Cameras, Smart Security Devices such as Smart Locks & Garage Door Openers, Doorbell Video Cameras and Burglary Sensor Detection.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion. Its shares traded at $11.98 as of May 15.

First quarter 2020 net loss was $138.1 million compared to a net loss of $89.2 million in the prior year period.

Pedersen bought 20,614 shares on May 11 at a price of $11.8; 25,367 shares on May 12 at a price of $12.93; 25,367 shares on May 13 at a price of $11.58; and 10,869 shares on May 14 at a price of $11.61. The price of the stock has increased by 3.19% since then.

Chief Revenue Officer Todd M. Santiago bought 4,321 shares on May 11 at a price of $11.95. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 0.25%.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) President and CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares on May 13 at a price of $59.26. The price of the stock has increased by 5.52% since then.

Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to midsize boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational and technology support, as well as global distribution.

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion. Its shares traded at $62.53 with a price-earnings ratio of 15.44 as of May 15.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $40 million compared to a net loss of $133 million for the prior-year quarter.

Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 10,000 shares on May 1 at a price of $65.21. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 4.11%.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) President and CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares on May 13 at a price of $18.00. The price of the stock has increased by 7.5% since then.

Penn National Gaming operates gaming and racing properties and video gaming terminal ("VGT") operations in the U.S. It offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion. Its shares traded at $19.35 as of May 15.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $608.6 million compared to net income of $41.0 million for the prior-year period.

Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,777 shares on May 13 at a price of $18. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 7.5%.

Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE:STC) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 16,100 shares on May 12 at a price of $28.55. The price of the stock has increased by 1.09% since then.

Stewart Information Services is a provider of real estate services. The company offers residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to the mortgage industry.

The company has a market cap of $683.49 million. Its shares traded at $28.86 with a price-earnings ratio of 7.57 as of May 15.

First quarter 2020 net income was $5.2 million versus a net loss of $6.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

