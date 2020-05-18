US Indexes Close Higher Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 24,597.37 on Monday with a gain of 911.95 points or 3.85%. The S&P 500 closed at 2,953.91 for a gain of 90.21 points or 3.15%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 9,234.83 for a gain of 220.27 points or 2.44%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 29.30 for a loss of 2.59 points or -8.12%.

Monday’s market movers

U.S. stocks reported their third day of gains and started the week higher. The Dow Jones led the day’s gains with a return of 3.85%. Investors were buying quality with the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index also up with a return of 5.19%. Also helping the rally were consumer discretionary and pharmaceuticals.

Stocks leading the day’s gains included:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) +22.00%

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) up 19.96% after announcing positive results for its Covid-19 vaccine trials.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) +18.62%

Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) +17.38%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +17.62%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) +13.92%

Boeing (NYSE:BA) +12.87%

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +12.54%

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) +12.51%

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) +9.85%

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) round out the first-quarter earnings season with reports this week. On Tuesday, analysts are estimating a 1.75% beat from Home Depot and a -1.13% miss from Walmart.

Economic reports affecting market trading Monday included the following:

The NAHB Housing Market Index increased to 37 in May from 30.

The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.130% and six-month bills at a rate of 0.150%. The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 0.722%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,333.69 for a gain of 76.70 points or 6.10%. The S&P 600 closed at 763.72 for a gain of 51.34 points or 7.21%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 9,233.38 for a gain of 463.98 points or 5.29%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 6,363.22 for a gain of 501.96 points or 8.56%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,674.06 for a gain of 95.80 points or 6.07%; the S&P 100 at 1,357.88 for a gain of 34.34 points or 2.59%; the Nasdaq 100 at 9,331.93 for a gain of 179.29 points or 1.96%; the Russell 3000 at 1,713.07 for a gain of 56.26 points or 3.40%; the Russell 1000 at 1,628.46 for a gain of 51.00 points or 3.23%; the Wilshire 5000 at 29,931.57 for a gain of 973.37 points or 3.36%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 563.47 for a gain of 27.79 points or 5.19%.

