A Trio of Low Price-Book Ratio Stocks to Consider

When investors screen the market for stocks whose market capitalization exceeds $10 billion and whose price-book ratio stands below 1.5, they could have a higher chance of discovering value stocks, in my opinion.
Thus, value investors may want to consider the following securities, as they meet the above-listed criteria.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
The first company under consideration is Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).
Shares of the Belgian brewer were trading at $40.90 per unit at close on May 22 for a market capitalization of $80.41 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.07.
The share price declined by 50.6% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $32.58 to $102.70.
GuruFocus assigned a moderate rating of 4 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength and a very good rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.
Wall Street suggests an overweight rating for this stock and has established an average target price of $49.50 per share.
Canon Inc
The second company under consideration is Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ).
Shares of the Japanese computer hardware company were trading at $19.87 per unit on May 22 for a market capitalization of $20.8 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.89.
The share price declined by 29.3% over the past year for a 52-week range of $19.13 to $30.12.
GuruFocus assigned a very good rating of 7 out of 10 for both the company’s financial strength and its profitability.
Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend holding shares of this stock and have established an average target price of $20.82 per share.
Liberty SiriusXM Group
The third company under consideration is Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).
Shares of the Englewood, Colorado-based broadcasting company in North America were trading at $32.62 per unit at close on May 22 for a market capitalization of $11.5 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.95.
The share price declined by 12.5% over the past year for a 52-week range of $23.01 to $51.36.
GuruFocus assigned a low rating of 3 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength but a very good rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.
Wall Street sell-side analysts suggest an overweight rating for this stock and have established an average price target of $45.87 per share.
Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.
About the author:
Abaterusso is a freelance writer based in The Netherlands. He primarily writes about gold, silver and precious metals mining stocks. His articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. Alberto holds an MBA from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro.