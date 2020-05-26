A Trio of Low Price-Book Ratio Stocks to Consider

When investors screen the market for stocks whose market capitalization exceeds $10 billion and whose price-book ratio stands below 1.5, they could have a higher chance of discovering value stocks, in my opinion.

Thus, value investors may want to consider the following securities, as they meet the above-listed criteria.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

The first company under consideration is Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Shares of the Belgian brewer were trading at $40.90 per unit at close on May 22 for a market capitalization of $80.41 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.07.

The share price declined by 50.6% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $32.58 to $102.70.

GuruFocus assigned a moderate rating of 4 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength and a very good rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street suggests an overweight rating for this stock and has established an average target price of $49.50 per share.

Canon Inc

The second company under consideration is Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ).

Shares of the Japanese computer hardware company were trading at $19.87 per unit on May 22 for a market capitalization of $20.8 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.89.

The share price declined by 29.3% over the past year for a 52-week range of $19.13 to $30.12.

GuruFocus assigned a very good rating of 7 out of 10 for both the company’s financial strength and its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend holding shares of this stock and have established an average target price of $20.82 per share.

Liberty SiriusXM Group

The third company under consideration is Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Shares of the Englewood, Colorado-based broadcasting company in North America were trading at $32.62 per unit at close on May 22 for a market capitalization of $11.5 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

The share price declined by 12.5% over the past year for a 52-week range of $23.01 to $51.36.

GuruFocus assigned a low rating of 3 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength but a very good rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts suggest an overweight rating for this stock and have established an average price target of $45.87 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

