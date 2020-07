Spiros Segalas Comments on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX ) makes medical supplies and devices used to diagnose and treat various medical conditions. We eliminated the position in May on concerns that elective device procedures could be postponed or cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg