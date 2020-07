Matthews Japan Fund Comments on Tokio Marine Holdings

Property, casualty, and life insurance company Tokio Marine Holdings ( TSE:8766 ) detracted from performance. Amid widening credit spreads, the firm announced no buybacks in the most recent fiscal year results. However, we continue to find the company's long-term prospects attractive. We believe the company is well run and growing globally with solid bolt-on acquisitions.

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg