Matthews Japan Fund Comments on HOYA

We have also re-initiated a position in HOYA ( TSE:7741 ), a manufacturer of semiconductor mask blanks, optical lenses and endoscopes. We believe the firm may benefit from accelerating development of cutting-edge technology in the EUV area.

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg