Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2506)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Sells Facebook, Exits Gilead

Firm's largest sales of the 2nd quarter

August 04, 2020

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and leader of Hussman Strategic Advisors. The hedge fund's equity portfolio has a value of $392 million and is composed of 259 stocks. It sold shares of the following stocks during the second quarter of 2020.

Facebook

The fund trimmed its position in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 79.92%. The trade had an impact of -0.91% on the portfolio.

cd16f6a00bdd86b78a6fc7e691a7328c.png

The social network has a market cap of $773.73 billion and an enterprise value of $673.78 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 22.03% and return on assets of 16.83% are outperforming 84% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 5.83 is above the industry median of 4.25.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.

Laboratory Corp.

The fund closed its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH). The portfolio was impacted by -0.87%.

a4bc60b8f9db30dc568cef8940f1a91c.png

The independent clinical laboratory has a market cap of $18.77 billion and an enterprise value of $25.33 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 4.99% and return on assets of 2.04% are outperforming 59% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.08 is below the industry median of 1.51.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.87% of outstanding shares, followed by Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.54% and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37%.

Amgen

The fund's Amgen Inc.’s (AMGN) position was closed. The portfolio was impacted by -0.85%.

6a84f6ea61ec892f32548ec955b64b41.png

The biotechnology company has a market cap of $143.30 billion and an enterprise value of $166.10 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 70.81% and return on assets of 11.95% are outperforming 89% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.33 is below the industry median of 0.87.

Some notable guru shareholders are PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.14% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies firm with 0.64% and Pzena with 0.19%.

Gilead Sciences

The fund closed its position in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), impacting the portfolio by -0.83%.

f37f1c14f3a14ac76a02472120226f38.png

The company, which provides therapies for treat life-threatening infectious diseases, has a market cap of $87.22 billion and an enterprise value of $90.64 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 22.6% and return on assets of 8.09% are outperforming 78% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.86 is below the industry median of 0.87.

Some notable guru shareholders are Dodge & Cox with 1.20% of outstanding shares, Simons’ firm with 1% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33%.

Amdocs

The investment fund closed its holding in Amdocs Ltd. (DOX). The trade had an impact of -0.75% on the portfolio.

c4260863f1e87f1e6b0cd3ad2ad502b2.png

The company, which provides customer experience solutions to clients in the telecommunications industry, has a market cap of $8.29 billion and an enterprise value of $8.20 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.08% and return on assets of 9.09% are outperforming 74% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.21 is below the industry median of 2.23.

Rogers is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.72% of outstanding shares, followed by NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.42% and Simons’ firm with 0.21%.

FactSet Research

The investment fund exited its FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) position. The trade had an impact of -0.72% on the portfolio.

52a5910fd4c4182d71d9db4964268d22.png

The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion and an enterprise value of $13.56 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 53.2% and return on assets of 21.8% are outperforming 96% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.55 is below the industry median of 2.65.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 7.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31% and MS Global Franchise Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%.

PepsiCo

The investment fund cut its holding in PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) by 79.62%. The trade had an impact of -0.67% on the portfolio.

554ce2eab6f25fc018bae9f94de1ff38.png

The food and beverage company has a market cap of $190.61 billion and an enterprise value of $226.56 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 49.77% and return on assets of 8.44% are outperforming 75% of companies in the beverages, non-alcoholic industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.2 is below the industry median of 0.52.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47% of outstanding shares, followed by Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


