Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of August 7

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV), Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) and Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE:ELAN).

Boeing Co. Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares

Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares on Aug. 5 at the average price of $173.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.93% since.

Boeing Co. is an American international aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and markets airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, telecommunications equipment and missiles. The company also provides leasing and product support services. The company is the second-largest defense contractor in the world based on revenue and is the largest exporter in the U.S. by dollar value. The company has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, and as of Aug. 7 it traded at $170.02.

On July 31, Boeing Co. announced that the company has signed a $265 million contract for nine more MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters that employees in its Philadelphia plant will assemble for the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command. The first helicopters will be delivered this year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Executive Vice President Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares

Executive Vice President Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares on Aug. 4 at the average price of $159.94. The price of the stock has increased by 0.38% since.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. is an American international health information technology and clinical research company. The company provides biopharmaceutical development and commercial outsourcing services. The company is a component of the S&P 500. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, and as of Aug. 7 it traded at $160.54.

On July 22, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020, which ended June 30. Revenue for the quarter totaled $2.521 billion. GAAP diluted loss per share for the quarter was $0.12.

Schlumberger Ltd. Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares

Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares on Aug. 5 at the average price of $19.46. The price of the stock has increased by 0.87% since.

Schlumberger Ltd. is the world's largest oilfield services company and employs over 100,000 people in more than 85 countries. The company was founded in France but has principal executive offices in all over the world. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, and as of Aug. 7 it traded at $19.63.

On July 24, Schlumberger Ltd. reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Revenue for the quarter totaled $5.356 billion, representing a 35% decrease year-over-year. GAAP loss per share for the quarter was $2.47 per share.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. Director Art A. Garcia bought 2,000 shares

Director Art A. Garcia bought 2,000 shares on Aug. 6 at the average price of $24.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.86% since.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. is an American pharmaceutical company that focuses on producing medicines and vaccinations for pets and livestock. The company was a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company before being divested in 2019. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, and as of Aug. 7 it traded at $24.76.

On Aug. 3, Elanco Animal Health Inc. announced that it has closed the acquisition of Bayer Animal health, valued at $6.89 billion. The transaction was funded by $5.17 billion in cash and 72.9 million shares.

