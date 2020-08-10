  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Joy Hu
Joy Hu
Pilgrim's Pride Reaches a 52-Week Low

August 10, 2020

According to the GuruFocus list of 52-week lows, the price of Pilgrims' Pride Corp. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $15.45, which is 55.8% off the 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

Pilgrim's Pride is the second-largest poultry producer in the U.S. By region, it produced 67% of 2019 sales in the U.S., 21% in the UK and 12% in Mexico. The 2019 purchase of Tulip Limited, the UK's largest hog producer, marks the firm's entrance into the pork market, which is expected to represent about 10% of sales. Pilgrim sells its protein to chain restaurants, food processors and retail chains under brand names such as Pilgrim's, Country Pride, Gold'n Plump and Just Bare. Channel exposure is split evenly between retail and food service, with the majority of food-service revenue coming from quick-service restaurants.

The second quarter 2020 net loss was $6.03 million compared to net income of $170.07 million for the comparable quarter of 2019.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

