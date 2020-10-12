Bill Nygren Comments on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is one of North America's leading beverage companies and commands dominant positions in single-serve coffee and flavored sodas. We believe single-serve coffee pods will capture almost all of the incremental growth in at-home coffee consumption because coffee drinkers increasingly prefer K-Cups over drip brewing due to its greater convenience, quality, variety and value. Keurig's competitive advantages (low-cost production, the largest installed base of brewers, exclusive brand partnerships) allow it to collect a toll on most pods sold in North America. The company's soda franchises remain highly profitable, and we do not expect health-related concerns about sugar to materially impact consumption trends. We believe that Keurig's brands should deliver steady growth, consistent market share gains and significant excess cash. We think the company is an above-average business trading at a meaningful discount to the broader market, its beverage peers and historical private market transactions.
From Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Fund third-quarter 2020 shareholder commentary.