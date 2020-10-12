US Indexes End Higher Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,837.52 on Monday with a gain of 250.62 points or 0.88%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,534.22 for a gain of 57.09 points or 1.64%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,876.26 for a gain of 296.32 points or 2.56%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 25.07 for a gain of 0.070 points or 0.28%.

Monday's market movers

U.S. indexes started the week with a gain. There were no major economic reports on the calendar and the day was observed for Columbus Day. Bond markets were closed.

Stock investors were looking ahead to the beginning of the third-quarter earnings season as big banks begin reporting this week. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is holding a 5G iPhone 12 event this week. Investors were also watching stimulus negotiation developments, though there was little progress over the weekend.

Other stock highlights included the following:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) gained 3.58% despite news that it may need to spin off Chrome.

The S&P 500 energy sector ended the day with a 0.26% gain as oil companies manage hurricane weather in the Gulf of Mexico.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) gained 1.01% on news of a $486 million deal with the U.S. government for Covid-19 drug development.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) gained 4.75% ahead of its Amazon Prime Day sales.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,649.05 for a gain of 11.51 points or 0.70%. The S&P 600 closed at 932.78 for a gain of 6.59 points or 0.71%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,634.32 for a gain of 74.52 points or 0.64%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,440.05 for a gain of 61.32 points or 0.83%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,009.07 for a gain of 12.71 points or 0.64%; the S&P 100 at 1,637.55 for a gain of 32.79 points or 2.04%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,088.10 for a gain of 362.25 points or 3.09%; the Russell 3000 at 2,077.68 for a gain of 30.33 points or 1.48%; the Russell 1000 at 1,972.73 for a gain of 29.72 points or 1.53%; the Wilshire 5000 at 36,269.92 for a gain of 549.89 points or 1.54%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 624.57 for a gain of 4.36 points or 0.70%.

