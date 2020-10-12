  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1494) 

US Indexes End Higher Monday

Nasdaq gains 2.56%

October 12, 2020 | About: GOOG +3.56% GOOGL +3.58% AZN +1.01% AMZN +4.75% AAPL +6.37%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,837.52 on Monday with a gain of 250.62 points or 0.88%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,534.22 for a gain of 57.09 points or 1.64%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,876.26 for a gain of 296.32 points or 2.56%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 25.07 for a gain of 0.070 points or 0.28%.

Monday's market movers

U.S. indexes started the week with a gain. There were no major economic reports on the calendar and the day was observed for Columbus Day. Bond markets were closed.

Stock investors were looking ahead to the beginning of the third-quarter earnings season as big banks begin reporting this week. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is holding a 5G iPhone 12 event this week. Investors were also watching stimulus negotiation developments, though there was little progress over the weekend.

Other stock highlights included the following:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) gained 3.58% despite news that it may need to spin off Chrome.
  • The S&P 500 energy sector ended the day with a 0.26% gain as oil companies manage hurricane weather in the Gulf of Mexico.
  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) gained 1.01% on news of a $486 million deal with the U.S. government for Covid-19 drug development.
  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) gained 4.75% ahead of its Amazon Prime Day sales.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,649.05 for a gain of 11.51 points or 0.70%. The S&P 600 closed at 932.78 for a gain of 6.59 points or 0.71%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,634.32 for a gain of 74.52 points or 0.64%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,440.05 for a gain of 61.32 points or 0.83%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,009.07 for a gain of 12.71 points or 0.64%; the S&P 100 at 1,637.55 for a gain of 32.79 points or 2.04%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,088.10 for a gain of 362.25 points or 3.09%; the Russell 3000 at 2,077.68 for a gain of 30.33 points or 1.48%; the Russell 1000 at 1,972.73 for a gain of 29.72 points or 1.53%; the Wilshire 5000 at 36,269.92 for a gain of 549.89 points or 1.54%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 624.57 for a gain of 4.36 points or 0.70%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Julie Young

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)