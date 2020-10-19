52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Wells Fargo

The price of Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $22.86, which is 59.8% off the 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28 as of Oct. 16. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 7.13%. The forward dividend yield is 1.75%.

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into three segments for reporting purposes: community banking; wholesale banking; and wealth and investment management. The community banking segment serves consumers and small businesses with products including deposit accounts, credit and debit cards and student, mortgage and home equity loans. Wholesale banking includes corporate and commercial real estate lending, asset-based lending and trade financing, merchant services and capital markets businesses. Wealth and investment management includes advisory, brokerage, retirement and trust services. The bulk of Wells' lending takes place in the U.S.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.04 billion compared to net income of $4.61 in the comparable prior-year quarter.

Equity Commonwealth

The price of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $26.94, which is 24.7% off the 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a price-sales ratio of 38.43 as of Oct. 16. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 1.60% over the past five years.

Equity Commonwealth is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and operation of office buildings located throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office assets. These properties are fairly evenly dispersed between many of America's major urban markets, notably Philadelphia, Chicago, Austin and Denver. Equity Commonwealth derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants occupying its offices. The company's largest tenants in terms of revenue generation include a variety of travel, household goods, publishing and financial firms.

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $25.8 million compared to a net income of $240.3 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The price of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:PDM) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $13.35, which is 48.1% off the 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11 as of Oct. 16. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 6.29%. The forward dividend yield is 6.29%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 6.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Piedmont Office Realty Trust's business predictability at 2 stars.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development and management of commercial real estate properties throughout the U.S. The company's real estate portfolio is primarily composed of office properties located in major American metropolitan areas. Piedmont derives most of its revenue in the form of rental income from tenants in mid- to long-term lease agreements. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the leasing of its assets in Washington D.C., New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Dallas and Boston. Piedmont's largest customers in terms of rental revenue are U.S. Government entities, business services companies and financial institutions.

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $192.4 million compared with $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2019.

CVR Energy

The price of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $11.85, which is 76.2% off the 52-week high of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24 as of Oct. 16. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 16.88%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 7.30% over the past 10 years.

CVR Energy is a holding company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP and CVR Partners, LP. CVR Refining LP includes several complex full coking crude oil refineries, along with a crude oil gathering system, pipelines and storage tanks and marketing and supply. The company's refineries can process blends of a variety of crude oil ranging from heavy sour to light sweet crude oil. Crude oil for CVR's refineries is supplied through its wholly-owned gathering system and pipeline. From its refineries, CVR supplies product through tanker trucks directly to customers located in close geographic proximity and customers at throughput terminals. The company's customers include retailers, railroads and farm cooperatives.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $5 million compared to net income of $116 million in the prior-year quarter.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

