Hawkins, Inc. Declares quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.2325 Per Share

October 21, 2020 | About: HWKN +2.04%

Minneapolis, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. ( HWKN), at its meeting on October 21, 2020, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2325 per share payable November 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2020. Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 44 facilities in 20 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and customized applications.

Contacts: Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
Chief Financial Officer
612/617-8571
[email protected]

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

