Trutankless Products Are Now Available Through The Home Depot Pro In The Wholesale Market

October 21, 2020

Trutankless has filled initial orders from The Home Depot Pro's regional distribution centers which cater to exclusively to builders and home service companies

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2020

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trutankless, Inc. (OTCQB: TKLS) announced today that it will be stocking its products at The Home Depot Pro for the first time, continuing its roll out in the wholesale plumbing distribution channel. The company has witnessed a significant number of home service companies who install Trutankless products benefiting from a relationship with HD Pro, which offers customer referrals combined with convenient access to Home Depot's vast array of plumbing products.

HD Pro has been increasingly adding value for the service professional throughout North America, including large investments and the recent acquisition of several companies with additional technology to support professional trade partners. In addition to a vast catalogue of products it offers through distribution centers across the US, The Home Depot now offers lead generation for home service companies fueled by online and in store foot traffic in local markets.

The most notable indication of Home Depot's aggressive expansion may be the growth of its Pro Xtra program which has signed up more than 1 million members, who will now be able to purchase Trutankless products through The Home Depot Pro nationwide platform. With the recent announcement of the expansion of a flatbed distribution center in Dallas, HD Pro has committed to becoming a true leader in wholesale distribution to the trades.

Trutankless expects to have its line of whole home electric water heaters with built-in smart features in HD Pro centers in several additional markets before the end of the year.

"We think HD Pro has become aligned with our strategic business model of creating value for service professionals over the last several years, and getting Trutankless into HD Pro's regional distribution centers represents a massive opportunity," stated Michael Stebbins, President and CEO, of Trutankless, Inc. "Our customer base is recognizing the value of having a relationship with one of the nation's largest retailers, so naturally Trutankless would shift with its growing customer base. More importantly it's a great step toward making Trutankless a household name as we scale into new markets."

About Trutankless, Inc.:
Trutankless, Inc. (OTCQB: TKLS) is a technology-driven developer of accessible, next-generation home automation and efficiency systems. The Company's primary products are a line of electric tankless water heaters that surpasses traditional tank water heaters in energy efficiency, output, dependability and environmental sustainability. The Company sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers throughout the United States. Trutankless, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About The Home Depot Pro:
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is one of the largest wholesale distributors and direct marketers of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products for non-industrial businesses in the United States. The Home Depot Pro distributes a broad range of products such as plumbing supplies. Enhanced services to the professional customer is part of the One Home Depot strategy viewed as its B2B service, it tailors offerings to the more complex needs of the building professional. The Home Depot Pro is a division of The Home Depot, Inc.

Please visit www.trutankless.com or call 855-TO-BUY-TRU.

Connect on social media:
www.houzz.com/pro/trutankless
www.facebook.com/trutankless
www.twitter.com/trutankless
www.youtube.com/trutankless

Forward-Looking Statement: The statements in this press release regarding any implied or perceived benefits from the release by Trutankless of its line of electric tankless water heaters or added key strategic sales and distribution partners are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks of the key strategic sales and distribution partners ability to sell our product, and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, and the ability to manage and continue growth.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions, and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trutankless-products-are-now-available-through-the-home-depot-pro-in-the-wholesale-market-301157354.html

SOURCE Trutankless, Inc.


