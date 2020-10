Bernard Horn Comments on Cineworld

U.K.'s Cineworld Group ( LSE:CINE ) declined due to delays in theatre re-openings as a result of COVID-19. After the quarter end, Cineworld announced plans to shut down all U.S. and U.K. theaters until movie studios release blockbuster movies and theater openings are permitted in New York and Los Angeles, where the majority of movie critics reside.

From

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg