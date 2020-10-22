  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1350)  | Author's Website |

Top 3 High-Quality Stocks Based on Greenblatt Magic Formula Rank

Application of new GuruFocus 'Customized Ranking' feature

October 22, 2020 | About: CHKP -2.78% BIIB -0.78% NTES -0.83%

According to the All-in-one Screener's "Customized Ranking" feature, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the top three high-quality stocks based on Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s "Magic Formula" rank are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

New 'Customized Ranking' feature recap

The GuruFocus Screener's new feature allows users to build a user-defined ranking of the Screener results based on a combination of several filters at once. For example, users could apply Greenblatt's magic formula, which ranks the stocks based on earnings yield and return on capital. The following video illustrates how to create and save the ranking.

Figure 1 illustrates a snapshot of the Screener results showing green flags for the top three ranked stocks.

Figure 1

Check Point Software

Check Point Software ranks number one on the list with a Greenblatt return on capital of 1,091.52% and earnings yield of 6.24%. Both ratios outperform over 77% of global competitors, with the return on capital topping 98.63% of global software companies.

c7fd58f096319f14692ae7ef48ea87d8.png

GuruFocus ranks the Israeli software company's financial strength and profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include no long-term debt, a strong Altman Z-score of 8.43, a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that is outperforming over 98.49% of global competitors.

46bb133ba561b499754e770a43e4d08a.png

Gurus with large holdings in Check Point Software include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Investments.

89b9cda0a0d2432b935282376d7a744a.png

Biogen

Biogen ranks second on the Screener list with a return on capital of 159.76% and earnings yield of 16.45%.

899e8ed70d8165f0de6ff6eab4531744.png

GuruFocus ranks the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company's profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 2.10% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 98% of global competitors.

9978be5191257583ca7e656752ad8153.png

Gurus with large holdings in Biogen include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

5556775e23db9a5fd99cba15d3f128a7.png

NetEase

NetEase ranks third on the list with a return on capital of 199.36% and earnings yield of 4.13%.

b3894aa35604f6ed2a1044d418b4d94a.png

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese online services provider's profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform over 85% of global competitors.

ac9ec4f2173e7996a0c8174dce45db70.png

Disclosure: Long Biogen.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)