Cousins Properties Announces Promotion Of Kennedy Hicks

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that it has promoted Kennedy Hicks to the role of Executive Vice President – Investments.

Ms. Hicks joined Cousins in November 2018 as Senior Vice President responsible for investments. In July 2020, Kennedy was also named Managing Director of the Atlanta market, overseeing the operations for the Company's seven million square feet within the city.

Prior to joining Cousins, Kennedy was a Managing Director with Eastdil Secured. In this role, she was responsible for advising and representing clients on equity sales and ventures for office properties throughout the Sun Belt. During her tenure at Eastdil Secured, she was instrumental in securing and executing over $22 billion in office assignments.

"Kennedy is an invaluable member of our leadership team and has played a key role in our transaction activities," said Colin Connolly, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cousins. "I look forward to working with Kennedy as she continues to make meaningful contributions to the Company across our Sun Belt markets."

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

CONTACT:

Roni Imbeaux

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

404-407-1104

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cousins-properties-announces-promotion-of-kennedy-hicks-301158399.html

SOURCE Cousins Properties