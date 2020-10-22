Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) CEO Lee Olesky Sold $2.2 million of Shares

CEO of Tradeweb Markets Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee Olesky (insider trades) sold 37,011 shares of TW on 10/22/2020 at an average price of $60.16 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Tradeweb Markets Inc has a market cap of $13.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.80 with a P/E ratio of 70.70 and P/S ratio of 12.22. The dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc stocks is 0.53%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lee Olesky sold 37,011 shares of TW stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $60.16. The price of the stock has increased by 1.06% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 4,315 shares of TW stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $60.08. The price of the stock has increased by 1.2% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 84,270 shares of TW stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $60.21. The price of the stock has increased by 0.98% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Robert J Warshaw sold 16,000 shares of TW stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $58.49. The price of the stock has increased by 3.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President William Hult sold 3,300 shares of TW stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $60.08. The price of the stock has increased by 1.2% since.

Chief Technology Officer Justin Peterson sold 25,000 shares of TW stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $59.64. The price of the stock has increased by 1.95% since.

Managing Director, Corp. Dev. Simon Maisey sold 7,500 shares of TW stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $59.75. The price of the stock has increased by 1.76% since.

President William Hult sold 50,000 shares of TW stock on 10/01/2020 at the average price of $58.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.93% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Douglas Friedman sold 10,000 shares of TW stock on 10/01/2020 at the average price of $58.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.93% since.

