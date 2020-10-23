  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
First Business Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

October 23, 2020


First Business Financial Services, Inc. (“First Business”) (Nasdaq: FBIZ) announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.165 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.73% based on Thursday’s market close price of $17.68. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in July 2020, and, based on our third quarter 2020 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 33%. This regular cash dividend is payable on November 12, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2020.



About First Business Financial Services, Inc.



First Business Financial Services is a Wisconsin-based bank holding company, focused on the unique needs of businesses, business executives and high net worth individuals. First Business offers commercial banking, specialty finance, private wealth management solutions and because of its niche focus, is able to provide its clients with unmatched expertise, accessibility and responsiveness. For additional information, visit [url="]www.firstbusiness.com[/url] or call 608-238-8008.



This press release includes “forward-looking” statements related to First Business Financial Services, Inc. that can generally be identified as describing the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information about the factors that could affect the Company’s future results, please see the Company’s 2019 annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

