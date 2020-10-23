Cargurus Inc (CARG) CEO and Chairman Langley Steinert Sold $535,052 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Cargurus Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Langley Steinert (insider trades) sold 25,986 shares of CARG on 10/22/2020 at an average price of $20.59 a share. The total sale was $535,052.

CarGurus Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. It operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. CarGurus Inc has a market cap of $2.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.45 with a P/E ratio of 56.45 and P/S ratio of 4.34.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $20.59. The price of the stock has increased by 4.18% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $21.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.05% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $22.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.73% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $21.38. The price of the stock has increased by 0.33% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $22.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Product Officer Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,322 shares of CARG stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $22.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.77% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CARG, click here