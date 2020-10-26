3 High Earnings Return Stocks

Choosing stocks whose earnings return is more than twice the monthly spot rate of the 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds grants a higher chance to unearth high-return investments, in my opinion. This class of investment-grade bonds represents corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A and single-A rated companies.

Since these bonds give a monthly spot rate of 2.96% as of October 2020, the following three stocks may be of interest to investors, as they offer earnings returns of more than 5.9% at price-earnings ratios of less than 20.

Intel Corp

Shares of Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) were trading at $48.20 per unit at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $197.52 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor company gives an earnings return of 11.3% and has a price-earnings (PE) without non-recurring items (NRI) ratio of 8.85.

The share price has fallen by 15% over the past year for a 52-week range of $43.63 to $69.29.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and of 9 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a hold rating for this stock and have set an average target price of $54.55 per share.

Whirlpool Corp

Shares of Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) traded at a price of $198.11 each at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $12.39 billion.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based home appliances producer and marketer gives an earnings return of 6.96% and has a PE without NRI ratio of 14.37.

The stock has risen by 28.2% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $64 to $207.30.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a hold rating for this stock and have produced an average target price of $210.14 per share.

MDU Resources Group Inc

Shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) were trading at $24.77 per unit at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $4.97 billion.

The Bismarck, North Dakota-based distributor of regulated electricity and gas, which is also a producer and seller of construction materials, gives an earnings return of 7.2% and has a PE without NRI ratio of 13.92.

The stock has fallen 11.6% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $15 to $32.22.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $28.33 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

