Safety 1st Introduces the Stay Clean Humidifier, The Humidifier that Requires Less Cleaning

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile, a subsidiary of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) and the world's largest juvenile products manufacturer, announced today the launch of the Stay Clean Humidifier, an ultrasonic humidifier under the Safety 1st brand.

The Stay Clean Humidifier requires less cleaning by killing up to 99.9%* of the most common bacteria. With Vyv antimicrobial LED light technology inside, the humidifier continuously inhibits bacteria and mold growth 24/7, keeping it cleaner longer.

The patented chemical-free antimicrobial LED light does not use harmful UV light, making it safe to use around children, pets and plants. The humidifier has no need for traditional filters and features a sleek no-crevice design which is even easier for parents to maintain. It also includes an auto shut off feature, easy fill tank, twenty-four hour run time and one-gallon capacity.

Humidifiers have been shown to reduce the survival of the flu virus on surfaces and in the air**. Keeping a room properly humidified can help consumers breathe better and sleep more comfortably. Even more, it also helps keep throat and nasal passages hydrated, temporarily relieving cough, congestion, dry nose and itchy skin, making the winter months more tolerable.

"If 2020 has shown us anything, it's that health is paramount, especially the health of our kids," said Paul Powers, President of Dorel Juvenile Group. "Our new humidifier was developed with that in mind, as well as the notion that by spending less time worrying about cleaning, parents can spend more time with their kids."

According to a new consumer survey exploring Americans' cleaning habits, two-fifths of consumers have thrown away a humidifier and replaced it instead of cleaning it, and four-fifths believe that using a dirty humidifier can cause health problems for people in the home. "At Safety 1st, we are continuing to raise the bar to keep children safe and help parenting be less complicated," said Kellee Senic, Director of Home Safety and Infant Health. "This innovative humidifier stays cleaner longer so parents have one less thing to worry about."

"Partnering with Safety 1st is ideal for expanding the wonderful benefits of non-UV antimicrobial light into our homes without the hazards that UV light present," said Kristin May, Vyv's Chief Commercial Operations Officer. "Having such a well-respected and trusted brand embrace this proven technology, families can be confident in the many benefits this 21st century continuous cleaning light technology can have to make our homes cleaner and healthier."

Named a 2020 winner of the JPMA Innovation Awards, the Stay Clean Humidifier is available at Safety1st.com, Target, buybuyBABY, Amazon and Walmart.com for $69.99. To learn more, visit https://www.safety1st.com/stay-clean-humidifier.

*+99.9% of MRSA and E coli bacterial concentrations killed within 24hrs; growth of mold (Aspergillus) prevented (in laboratory-controlled studies with prolonged use).

**A Study by Environmental Health and Engineering (Environmental Health 2010, 9:55) shows that keeping indoor air at an RH level of 40%-60% can reduce the survival of flu viruses on surfaces and in the air compared to lower RH levels.

Vyv is a health tech company that has created proprietary continuous-use antimicrobial light technology for homes, public places and industry. Meeting international standards for continual and unrestricted use around people, pets and plants, unlike dangerous UV light, the company's LED technology creates environments that are inhospitable to the growth of bacteria, fungi, yeast, mold and mildew. Our technology can be found in healthcare facilities, the travel industry, food manufacturing and services, pharmaceutical manufacturing, retail, commercial and public buildings, and many other places as overhead lighting. The company's technology is also embedded inside many other diverse and creative consumer and residential products like Stay Clean, the first of its kind. For more information, visit visit vyv.tech.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,900 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safety-1st-introduces-the-stay-clean-humidifier-the-humidifier-that-requires-less-cleaning-301158263.html

SOURCE DJG USA