CRESUD Exchange Offer Series XXIV

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, informs that according to Resolution "A" 7106 of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic that restricts access to the Foreign Exchange Market to purchase US dollars for the payment of foreign currency-denominated debt securities principal maturing between October 15, 2020 and March 31, 2021, the Company announces the beginning of the exchange offer process for Series XXIV Notes for an amount of USD 73.6 million, maturing on November 14, 2020 and the issuance of two new Series of Notes (the " Exchange Offer ").

SERIES XXXI DOLLAR-DENOMINATED NOTES, ACCRUING INTEREST AT A FIXED NOMINAL RATE OF 9.00% PER ANNUM AND MATURING 3 YEARS AFTER THE DATE OF ISSUE AND SETTLEMENT, TO BE AMORTIZED ON AN ANNUAL BASIS, IN A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT UP TO USD 44,163,240 (UNITED STATES DOLLARS FOURTY-FOUR MILLION ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-THREE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED FOURTY) (THE "SERIES XXXI NOTES" OR "SERIES XXXI"), TO BE PAID IN KIND BY TENDERING FOR EXCHANGE THE OUTSTANDING SERIES XXIV NOTES, ACCRUING INTEREST AT A FIXED RATE OF 9.00% PER ANNUM, MATURING ON NOVEMBER 14, 2020 (THE "EXISTING NOTES"), INCLUDING REPAYMENT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EXISTING NOTES TO BE TENDERED FOR EXCHANGE (AS DEFINED HEREINBELOW) IN CASH IN UNITED STATES DOLLARS OF AT LEAST 40% OF THE AMOUNT OF EXISTING NOTES TO BE TENDERED FOR EXCHANGE.

SERIES XXXII DOLLAR-DENOMINATED NOTES, ACCRUING INTEREST AT A FIXED NOMINAL RATE OF 9.00% PER ANNUM AND MATURING 24 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF ISSUE AND SETTLEMENT, IN A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT UP TO USD 44,163,240 (UNITED STATES DOLLARS FOURTY-FOUR MILLION ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-THREE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED FOURTY) (THE "SERIES XXXII NOTES" OR THE "SERIES XXXII", AND JOINTLY WITH SERIES XXXI, THE "NOTES"), TO BE PAID IN KIND BY TENDERING FOR EXCHANGE THE EXISTING NOTES.

The Exchange Offer closing date will be November 5, 2020 and settlement will take place on November 11, 2020. Early bird for Series XXXII ends on October 30, 2020.

The Exchange Offer, the Notes and all the documents related to the Exchange Offer shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Argentina.

Dealers

BACS Banco de Crédito y Securitización S.A. Tucumán 1, 19th Floor, "A", City of Buenos Aires, Argentina Banco Hipotecario S.A. Reconquista 151, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U. Tte. Gral. Juan Domingo Perón 407, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina Banco Santander Río S.A. Av. Juan de Garay 151, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina AR Partners S.A. Arenales 707, 6th Floor, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires San Martin 108, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina Balanz Capital Valores S.A.U.

Av. Corrientes 316, 3rd Floor, Office 362, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina Puente Hnos. S.A. Tucumán 1 14th Floor, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina Bull Market Brokers S.A. Bouchard 680 8th Floor, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina SBS Trading S.A. Av. Eduardo Madero 900, 19th Floor, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina













For more information, refer to the Issue Prospectus, Supplemental Offering Memorandum and Subscription Notice, available in the company´s website www.cresud.com.ar

Investor Relations Department.

CRESUD S.A.C.I.F.y.A

+ 5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

www.cresud.com.ar

