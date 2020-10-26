  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CRESUD Exchange Offer Series XXIV

October 26, 2020 | About: NAS:CRESY -3.44% BUE:CRES +8.48%

PR Newswire

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 26, 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, informs that according to Resolution "A" 7106 of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic that restricts access to the Foreign Exchange Market to purchase US dollars for the payment of foreign currency-denominated debt securities principal maturing between October 15, 2020 and March 31, 2021, the Company announces the beginning of the exchange offer process for Series XXIV Notes for an amount of USD 73.6 million, maturing on November 14, 2020 and the issuance of two new Series of Notes (the "Exchange Offer").

SERIES XXXI DOLLAR-DENOMINATED NOTES, ACCRUING INTEREST AT A FIXED NOMINAL RATE OF 9.00% PER ANNUM AND MATURING 3 YEARS AFTER THE DATE OF ISSUE AND SETTLEMENT, TO BE AMORTIZED ON AN ANNUAL BASIS, IN A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT UP TO USD 44,163,240 (UNITED STATES DOLLARS FOURTY-FOUR MILLION ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-THREE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED FOURTY) (THE "SERIES XXXI NOTES" OR "SERIES XXXI"), TO BE PAID IN KIND BY TENDERING FOR EXCHANGE THE OUTSTANDING SERIES XXIV NOTES, ACCRUING INTEREST AT A FIXED RATE OF 9.00% PER ANNUM, MATURING ON NOVEMBER 14, 2020 (THE "EXISTING NOTES"), INCLUDING REPAYMENT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EXISTING NOTES TO BE TENDERED FOR EXCHANGE (AS DEFINED HEREINBELOW) IN CASH IN UNITED STATES DOLLARS OF AT LEAST 40% OF THE AMOUNT OF EXISTING NOTES TO BE TENDERED FOR EXCHANGE.

SERIES XXXII DOLLAR-DENOMINATED NOTES, ACCRUING INTEREST AT A FIXED NOMINAL RATE OF 9.00% PER ANNUM AND MATURING 24 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF ISSUE AND SETTLEMENT, IN A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT UP TO USD 44,163,240 (UNITED STATES DOLLARS FOURTY-FOUR MILLION ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-THREE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED FOURTY) (THE "SERIES XXXII NOTES" OR THE "SERIES XXXII", AND JOINTLY WITH SERIES XXXI, THE "NOTES"), TO BE PAID IN KIND BY TENDERING FOR EXCHANGE THE EXISTING NOTES.

The Exchange Offer closing date will be November 5, 2020 and settlement will take place on November 11, 2020. Early bird for Series XXXII ends on October 30, 2020.

The Exchange Offer, the Notes and all the documents related to the Exchange Offer shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Argentina.

Dealers


BACS Banco de Crédito y Securitización S.A.

Tucumán 1, 19th Floor, "A",

City of Buenos Aires,

Argentina

Banco Hipotecario S.A.

Reconquista 151,

City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U.

Tte. Gral. Juan Domingo Perón 407,

City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Banco Santander Río S.A.

Av. Juan de Garay 151, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

AR Partners S.A.

Arenales 707, 6th Floor, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires

San Martin 108, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Balanz Capital Valores S.A.U.

Av. Corrientes 316, 3rd Floor,

Office 362, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Puente Hnos. S.A.

Tucumán 1 14th Floor, City of Buenos Aires,

Argentina

Bull Market Brokers S.A.

Bouchard 680 8th Floor, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

SBS Trading S.A.

Av. Eduardo Madero 900, 19th Floor, City of Buenos Aires,

Argentina







For more information, refer to the Issue Prospectus, Supplemental Offering Memorandum and Subscription Notice, available in the company´s website www.cresud.com.ar

Investor Relations Department.
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F.y.A
+ 5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
www.cresud.com.ar

Follow us on Twitter @ircresud

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cresud-exchange-offer-series-xxiv-301159697.html

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)