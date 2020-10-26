  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Phreesia Inc (PHR) CFO Thomas Altier Sold $3.6 million of Shares

October 26, 2020 | About: PHR -0.59%

CFO of Phreesia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Altier (insider trades) sold 94,906 shares of PHR on 10/23/2020 at an average price of $37.7 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Phreesia Inc has a market cap of $1.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.08 with and P/S ratio of 10.18.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Thomas Altier sold 94,906 shares of PHR stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $37.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.64% since.
  • CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of PHR stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $32.13. The price of the stock has increased by 15.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Life Sciences David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of PHR stock on 10/01/2020 at the average price of $30.97. The price of the stock has increased by 19.73% since.
  • COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of PHR stock on 10/01/2020 at the average price of $30.93. The price of the stock has increased by 19.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PHR, click here

.

