VOXX Automotive Honored by FCA as 2020 Innovation Supplier of the Year

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --VOXX Automotive Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), is excited to announce it was named a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Supplier of the Year in the category of Innovation Supplier, for the Company's role in developing the all-new Uconnect 5. The prestigious accolade was given during FCA's virtual 2020 North America Annual Supplier Conference and Awards program held on October 23rd. The Supplier of the Year awards recognize companies that have shown exceptional commitment to FCA, providing innovative and high-quality products and services.

"VOXX Automotive is honored to be recognized for our advanced technology with FCA's North American Supplier of the Year award for Innovation. As a key partner and leader amongst some of the largest names in the industry, we are excited to be an integral part of the next generation of infotainment systems and bringing those new, cutting-edge offerings to market. This would not be possible without the opportunity provided by FCA and the extraordinary effort of the VOXX Automotive Engineering team in conjunction and collaboration with our key partners across the globe," said Ed Mas, President, VOXX Automotive Corp.

During the program, FCA recognized 31 supplier partners across a total of 19 categories.

"The transformational changes we made in 2019 built a strong foundation for the wave of product launches coming out of FCA, and today we spotlighted those suppliers who took their work to the next level," said Martin Horneck, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, FCA - North America. "These are the 'best of the best' in our industry and they will continue playing a leading role in our collective success."

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company's 2019 supplier scorecard performance – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in quality, delivery, cost and warranty – and input from FCA senior leadership.

About VOXX Automotive Corp.:

VOXX Automotive Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation and brings together the Company's OEM and aftermarket automotive businesses, including the OEM operations of Invision® Automotive Systems and Code Alarm®, and a diverse set of aftermarket solutions leveraging its 12-volt and retail distribution networks. From the most innovative rear-seat entertainment solutions, to advanced security and remote start solutions, VOXX Automotive Corp. has been working with many of the world's most respected OEM's for decades. With over 160 engineers on staff, we are committed to developing next-generation technologies that bridge the gap between content, devices and connectivity. For more information on VOXX Automotive, please visit our website at www.voxxautomotive.com.

About VOXX International Corporation:

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

VOXX International Contact: VOXX International Investor Relations Contact: Larissa Goulding Glenn Wiener Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voxx-automotive-honored-by-fca-as-2020-innovation-supplier-of-the-year-301159840.html

SOURCE VOXX International Corporation